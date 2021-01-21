LIVE: 73% of India current active Covid-19 cases from 5 states, says govt

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed 10.6 million mark on Thursday as the Union health ministry said that the country logged 15,223 new infections in the last 24 hours. Significantly, the tally of active Covid-19 cases remained below 200,000, having fallen below the mark on Wednesday, for the first time since June last. India has the second highest Covid-19 caseload in the world, behind the United States, which has a tally exceeding 24 million cases and more than 400,000 deaths, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Brazil, with over 8.6 million cases, is third, the tracker shows.

Also on Tuesday, India started delivering vaccines to neighbouring countries, as consignments of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield were delivered to Bhutan and Maldives. Covishield consignments will also be delivered to Nepal and Bangladesh. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in the country. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin, too, has been given emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India.