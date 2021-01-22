LIVE: Brazil records over 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for third straight day
India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease is at over 10.6 million after the Union health ministry on Thursday reported that the country logged 15,223 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. India's caseload is the second-highest in the world, behind that of the United States, whose tally stands at over 24.6 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Brazil is at third, with a tally nearing 8.7 million. The three countries are far ahead of all the countries behind them in terms of their respective Covid-19 caseloads.
In a major scare on Thursday, fire broke out at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which is producing and manufacturing the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, in India. However, it was clarified that the fire won't affect the production of Covishield as it broke out in a separate area within the SII complex while the vaccine production plant is located elsewhere inside the premises. While the blaze was doused hours later, five people were charred to death because of it.
Fri, 22 Jan 2021 07:31 AM
Over 1,000 deaths in Brazil for third straight day
Brazil's death toll reaches 214,147 with 1,316 new fatalities, the third straight day with over 1,000 fatalities. Total tally at 8,697,368 with 59,119 new cases.
Fri, 22 Jan 2021 07:25 AM
Covishield consignments for Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius arrive at Mumbai airport
Covishield consignments for Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius brought at Mumbai airport for dispatch.