LIVE: Mexico records over 16,000 new cases of Covid-19
India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,733,131 after the Union health ministry on Saturday reported that the country had logged 13,083 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. Earlier, on Friday, the ministry said that India had completed 3 million vaccinations, and was the fastest to the mark in just 13 days. Previously, the ministry had also said that India was fastest to both 1 million and 2 million vaccinations globally.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
In the first phase of India's vaccination drive, which began on January 16 and is the largest in the world, healthcare workers are being inoculated. The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated. Senior citizens are among those who will get the shot in the second phase, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, is likely to be vaccinated. India is administering shots of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield, as well as those of Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 30 Jan 2021 10:11 AM
Mexico records over 16,000 new Covid-19 cases
Mexico records 16,374 new Covid-19 cases and 1,434 deaths. Tally reaches 1,841,893 including 156,579 deaths.
-
Sat, 30 Jan 2021 10:02 AM
India's active Covid-19 cases below 170,000
With a dip of 1,862, India's active Covid-19 caseload slumps to 169,824. Recoveries rise to 10,409,160 with 14,808 new discharges.
-
Sat, 30 Jan 2021 09:43 AM
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 10.73 million
India's Covid-19 tally rises to 10,733,131 with 13,083 new cases. Death toll at 154,147 with 137 fresh fatalities.
-
Sat, 30 Jan 2021 09:23 AM
Colombia's Covid-19 death toll crosses 53,000
Colombia records 371 new deaths due to Covid-19, as toll reaches 53,284. National tally rises to 2,077,633 with 10,058 new infections.
-
Sat, 30 Jan 2021 09:09 AM
195,837,408 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR
195,837,408 samples tested up to 29 January 2021. 756,329 samples tested on 29 January 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
-
Sat, 30 Jan 2021 08:47 AM
52 new Covid-19 cases in China
China reports 52 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 89,430. Death toll unchanged at 4,636.