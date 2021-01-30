IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / LIVE: Mexico records over 16,000 new cases of Covid-19
Workers wearing protective gear are seen in the compounds of The Jade Boutique Hotel, where members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic are due to complete their quarantine, in Wuhan, China�s central Hubei province on January 28, 2021. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)(AFP)
Live

LIVE: Mexico records over 16,000 new cases of Covid-19

The US has the highest caseload of Covid-19 globally, and is nearing 26 million cases. It is followed by India and Brazil, whose tally stands at over 9.1 million.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:14 AM IST

India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,733,131 after the Union health ministry on Saturday reported that the country had logged 13,083 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. Earlier, on Friday, the ministry said that India had completed 3 million vaccinations, and was the fastest to the mark in just 13 days. Previously, the ministry had also said that India was fastest to both 1 million and 2 million vaccinations globally.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

In the first phase of India's vaccination drive, which began on January 16 and is the largest in the world, healthcare workers are being inoculated. The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated. Senior citizens are among those who will get the shot in the second phase, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, is likely to be vaccinated. India is administering shots of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield, as well as those of Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 30 Jan 2021 10:11 AM

    Mexico records over 16,000 new Covid-19 cases

    Mexico records 16,374 new Covid-19 cases and 1,434 deaths. Tally reaches 1,841,893 including 156,579 deaths.

  • Sat, 30 Jan 2021 10:02 AM

    India's active Covid-19 cases below 170,000

    With a dip of 1,862, India's active Covid-19 caseload slumps to 169,824. Recoveries rise to 10,409,160 with 14,808 new discharges.

  • Sat, 30 Jan 2021 09:43 AM

    India's Covid-19 tally crosses 10.73 million

    India's Covid-19 tally rises to 10,733,131 with 13,083 new cases. Death toll at 154,147 with 137 fresh fatalities.

  • Sat, 30 Jan 2021 09:23 AM

    Colombia's Covid-19 death toll crosses 53,000

    Colombia records 371 new deaths due to Covid-19, as toll reaches 53,284. National tally rises to 2,077,633 with 10,058 new infections.

  • Sat, 30 Jan 2021 09:09 AM

    195,837,408 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR

    195,837,408 samples tested up to 29 January 2021. 756,329 samples tested on 29 January 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • Sat, 30 Jan 2021 08:47 AM

    52 new Covid-19 cases in China

    China reports 52 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 89,430. Death toll unchanged at 4,636.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.