Croatian patient tests positive for Covid-19, first case in the Balkans

Croatian patient tests positive for Covid-19, first case in the Balkans

The patient is a young man “showing mild symptoms”.

Feb 25, 2020
Agence France-Presse
Zagreb
A customer, wearing a protective face mask, buys cigarettes from a vending machine in the town of Guardamiglio, Italy, which is currently the worst hit EU country from novel coronavirus. Feb. 25, 2020.
A customer, wearing a protective face mask, buys cigarettes from a vending machine in the town of Guardamiglio, Italy, which is currently the worst hit EU country from novel coronavirus. Feb. 25, 2020.(Bloomberg)
         

Croatia’s Prime Minister on Tuesday announced his country’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, the first in the Balkans region.

“It has been confirmed that the first patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at a press conference at a hospital in Zagreb.

The patient is a young man “showing mild symptoms”, he added.

