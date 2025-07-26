Search
Courthouse in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province hit by a terror attack as gunmen storm judges' chambers: Report

Reuters |
Updated on: Jul 26, 2025 01:58 pm IST

Gunmen from the Sunni Jaish al-Adl Baluch group attacked a courthouse in Iran’s restive southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, Iranian media reported.

The semi-official Fars news agency said there may have been a suicide bomber involved in the assault in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan.(Representative)

The semi-official Fars news agency said there may have been a suicide bomber involved in the assault in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan.

It said explosions and gunfire were heard around the courthouse building, adding that Jaish al-Adl had, in a statement, taken responsibility for the attack.

Mehr news agency said a number of injured had been taken to hospital.

The Baluch human rights group HAALVSH, quoting eyewitnesses, said several judiciary staff and security personnel were killed or wounded when the assailants stormed the judges’ chambers.

Sistan-Baluchestan province, near the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, is home to Iran’s Sunni Muslim Baluch minority, who have long complained of economic marginalisation and political exclusion.

The province frequently sees clashes between security forces and armed groups, including Sunni militants and separatists who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy. The Iranian government accuses some of them of ties to foreign powers and involvement in cross-border smuggling and insurgency.

