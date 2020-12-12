e-paper
Covid-19: List of countries which have already approved emergency use of vaccine

Mexico will begin vaccinations as soon as next week, Israel from December 27.

world Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
A Pfizer manufacturing unit in Puurs, Belgium. The UK was the first nation to give nod to Pfizer’s emergency use.
A Pfizer manufacturing unit in Puurs, Belgium. The UK was the first nation to give nod to Pfizer’s emergency use. (AP)
         

The United States on Saturday became the latest addition to the number of countries that have already given nod to emergency-use vaccination. “We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history. It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all. I am thrilled to report that the FDA has authorised the Pfizer vaccine,” US President Donald Trump said.

China has been given nod to its home-grown vaccines and experimental vaccination programme is going on in several cities.

These countries have given nod to emergency use of Pfizer vaccine:

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom was the first Western nation to approve a vaccine for emergency use and the first nation in the world to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on December 2. Though the vaccine candidate has been developed by pharma collaboration between the US and Germany, the UK raced past both of them in giving approval.

Bahrain

The island kingdom on Bahrain became the second nation to grant emergency-use authorisation to Pfizer. Its approval came on December 5. Bahrain gas announced free Covid-19 vaccine for public.

Canada

On December 9, Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer vaccine. Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority on December 10 approved the Pfizer vaccine candidate for emergency use in the kingdom.

Mexico

The Mexican government’s medical safety commission approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Mexico is set to receive 250,000 doses of the vaccine, enough for 125,000 people, because each person requires two shots. Vaccinations are expected to begin as soon as next week.

Israel has already received its first batch of Pfizer vaccine and the mass vaccination drive will start from December 27, though the vaccine is yet to receive approvals from its regulatory body. Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu may receive the first vaccine in the state of Israel.

