e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: London field hospital to reopen as shortage of critical beds looms

Covid-19: London field hospital to reopen as shortage of critical beds looms

Projections leaked to the Health Service Journal showed that even if the number of Covid-19 patients increased at the lowest rate considered likely, London hospitals would be short of nearly 2,000 acute and intensive beds by Jan. 19.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:52 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
On Wednesday, the daily number of deaths from Covid-19 across the United Kingdom surpassed 1,000 for the first time since April. The country’s total Covid-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic is over 77,300, the highest in Europe.
On Wednesday, the daily number of deaths from Covid-19 across the United Kingdom surpassed 1,000 for the first time since April. The country’s total Covid-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic is over 77,300, the highest in Europe.(AFP Photo)
         

A field hospital in London will be used if necessary to relieve pressure on other hospitals in the city, the British health minister said on Thursday after leaked official documents suggested London risked running out of beds within two weeks.

Projections leaked to the Health Service Journal showed that even if the number of Covid-19 patients increased at the lowest rate considered likely, London hospitals would be short of nearly 2,000 acute and intensive beds by Jan. 19.

Asked about the projections, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was concerned about the pressures on the National Health Service (NHS) and the government was putting extra resources into the parts of the country under the most significant strain.

“For instance in London, (we’re) making sure that the Nightingale hospital is on standby and there, if needed. And if it is needed, of course, then it will be used,” he said, referring to a field hospital that was set up at the start of the pandemic.

England began a new national lockdown on Tuesday, with schools closed and citizens under orders to stay at home, as the government sought to contain a surge in infections, partly driven by a highly contagious new coronavirus variant.

On Wednesday, the daily number of deaths from Covid-19 across the United Kingdom surpassed 1,000 for the first time since April. The country’s total Covid-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic is over 77,300, the highest in Europe.

London and the southeast of England have been the areas worst-hit by the new variant.

The Nightingale hospital, based at the ExCel conference centre in east London, was originally set up for Covid-19 critical care, but only 51 patients were treated there before it was mothballed in May.

The British Medical Journal reported that it was being repurposed to take non-Covid patients recovering from operations and procedures, in order to relieve the unprecedented demand for beds elsewhere.

tags
top news
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
Kerala Speaker and customs face off in gold smuggling case
Kerala Speaker and customs face off in gold smuggling case
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In