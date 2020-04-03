e-paper
Home / World News / Covid-19 update: US records 1,169 coronavirus-related fatalities, new global daily high: Report

Covid-19 update: US records 1,169 coronavirus-related fatalities, new global daily high: Report

The grim record was previously held by Italy, where 969 people died on March 27. The US has now recorded 5,926 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

world Updated: Apr 03, 2020 06:43 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, afflicted with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US.
Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, afflicted with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US. (REUTERS)
         

The United States recorded 1,169 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed Thursday, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began.

The toll reflected figures reported by the university between 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT) and the same time Thursday.

The grim record was previously held by Italy, where 969 people died on March 27.

The US has now recorded 5,926 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

'Prepare or suffer': CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Over 500 new Covid-19 cases in a day in India; total number crosses 2,500
Government may borrow Rs 40k crore as cash-strapped states seek funds
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
There was shortage of safety gear, says doctor who tested positive; recovers
US records 1,169 coronavirus fatalities, new global daily high: Report
Sewage could hold clue to coronavirus circulation
