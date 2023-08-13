Covid cases rises in New York, experts say new variant prompting spike in cases

As summer heats up, so does the spread of respiratory viruses, including a new strain of COVID-19 that has become the most prevalent one in the US.

FILE - A sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted on student lockers at a school in Baldwin, N.Y., on Aug. 28, 2020. Nationwide, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened after COVID-forced closures. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10% of the 2021-22 school year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new variant, called EG.5, is similar to Omicron, but it can evade immunity more easily.

Experts say that New Yorkers who have been vaccinated or infected before have some protection, but they should still be more careful and avoid contact with vulnerable people.

On a sunny Saturday in Flushing, Queens, many families enjoyed the outdoors, playing with their children and feeding the ducks.

But some of them also had COVID on their minds.

“My parents were sick for a week or so, but they’re doing better now,” said Mariela Sanchez, who was at the park with her kids.

ALSO READ| Meghan flaunts her $4 stress patch as she steps out wearing a woollen coat in summer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She was referring to the latest surge of COVID cases in NYC, which has been driven by the EG.5 variant.

According to the city’s health department, 594 people contracted COVID in the last seven days as of Monday, with most cases occurring in the Bronx and Queens.

Flushing and Clearview are among the neighborhoods with the highest infection rates.

“It looks like Omicron, but it’s dodging immunity a little bit more. It’s kind of like the new thing that’s going to happen with COVID every single time, which is we’ll see it change a little bit enough just for it to kind of stay relevant,” said Dr. Eric Cioe Pena, vice president of the Center for Global Health of Northwell Health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Eric said that because of the high vaccination and infection rates in New York, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID are likely to remain low. But, he warned that COVID is not the only respiratory virus that is circulating this summer. He said that there is also an increase in cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease, which can cause fever, blisters, and rash.

“If you’re feeling sick with any respiratory virus, avoid people who are immunocompromised or medically fragile,” he advised.

ALSO READ| California Judge charged with murdering wife after drunken argument texted court staff to confess

Aisha Ibrahim, a mother of two, said she is taking extra precautions to protect her 6-year-old daughter, who still suffers from fatigue after getting COVID two years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“‘Mom, I’m tired.’ Like, even when she runs with her friends a little, ‘Mom, I’m tired,’” she said. “Too much crowded. I don’t take them there.”

She said she avoids places where there are too many people and always wears a mask when she goes out.

Doctors say that as the weather gets colder and people move indoors, COVID cases may rise again. They urge everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t already and to stay home if they are sick.