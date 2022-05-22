Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Covid may be factor in lack of North Korea response to outreach, White House official says
world news

Covid may be factor in lack of North Korea response to outreach, White House official says

Officials from the United States said on Saturday that it appears North Korea is facing a “quite serious situation” with Covid. “The US is prepared to take steps to help with North Korea's problems, including Covid,” senior Biden administration officials were quoted as saying by Reuters.
FILE - People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea on May 16, 2022. North Korean propaganda describes an all-out effort to fight a suspected COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened nearly 2 million people. But defectors say fear is palpable among North Korean citizens who lack access to hospital care and struggle to afford even basic medicine. (AP)
Published on May 22, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Reuters |

COVID-19 restrictions may be playing a role in North Korea's lack of response to offers of diplomatic talks, a senior U.S. administration official said on Sunday, a day after President Joe Biden said he had offered vaccines to Pyongyang.

Biden is in South Korea before heading to Japan later on Sunday as part of his first trip through Asia as president.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 united states joe biden north korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP