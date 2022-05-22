Covid may be factor in lack of North Korea response to outreach, White House official says
Officials from the United States said on Saturday that it appears North Korea is facing a “quite serious situation” with Covid. “The US is prepared to take steps to help with North Korea's problems, including Covid,” senior Biden administration officials were quoted as saying by Reuters.
Published on May 22, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Reuters |
COVID-19 restrictions may be playing a role in North Korea's lack of response to offers of diplomatic talks, a senior U.S. administration official said on Sunday, a day after President Joe Biden said he had offered vaccines to Pyongyang.
Biden is in South Korea before heading to Japan later on Sunday as part of his first trip through Asia as president.
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}