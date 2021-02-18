IND USA
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
Covid-19: About 2.6 million UK workers expect to be fired soon

The central bank is forecasting unemployment will rise from 5% currently to 7.8% by the third quarter, leaving the total number of jobless at 2.7 million.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:50 AM IST

About 2.6 million people in the UK, or 8% of workers, expect to lose their jobs in the next three months, according to a survey that suggests long-lasting damage to the economy from the coronavirus.

The figures include people who have already been told that they will be made redundant, with young people and the lowest earners at greatest risk, the Resolution Foundation said Wednesday.

The analysis found about 2 million people had been unemployed or on furlough for the past six months, a length of time that leaves them at higher risk. A separate British Chambers of Commerce survey found a quarter of the 1,100 businesses polled planning job cuts if government support programs end as planned.

The findings puncture forecasts that the economy and most jobs will quickly recover once lockdown restrictions are lifted. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes a rapid vaccination program will allow shops, restaurants and bars to reopen by the summer, returning most of those unemployed to work.

“While the UK’s economic prospects are finally looking up, job insecurity remains high, particularly among those who have spent long periods not working, or who are currently furloughed,” said Nye Committing, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation.

Also read| Mentally ill 'ignored' in most European Covid vaccine plans: Experts

Bank of England policy maker Michael Saunders is set to speak on unemployment at an event hosted by the think tank on Thursday. His comments and the foundation’s report will help feed a debate about how aggressively Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak should support workers through the pandemic in his budget statement on March 3.

The central bank is forecasting unemployment will rise from 5% currently to 7.8% by the third quarter, leaving the total number of jobless at 2.7 million.

Resolution called on the Treasury to extend furlouging beyond the end of Covid restrictions. Earlier this week, the Institute for Fiscal Studies also recommended Sunak taper back the furlough program, which is current due to expire in April, giving companies an incentive to adjust to the new economic reality.

The Resolution analysis counts almost 2 million workers as either unemployed or fully furloughed for the six months through January. Those would have remained out of work in September, October and parts of December when restrictions were loosen in much of the country. The foundation surveyed almost 6,000 people age 18 to 65.

A full national lockdown came into force in January, forcing all restaurants, bars and non-essential shops to shut. About 4.5 million people were on furlough last month, half the level prevailing when restrictions were first imposed in March 2020, the report said.

Those people who haven’t worked for longer risk losing skills and missing out on earnings growth, Resolution warned. For those on furlough for the past six months, 21% are bracing for a redundancy notice.

united kingdom covid-19

Iran says the United States must first lift Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal
Iran's Khamenei demands 'action' from Biden to revive nuclear deal

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Iran has set a deadline of next week for Biden to begin reversing sanctions imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump.
In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Covid-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations.
UN chief Guterres urges global plan to reverse unfair vaccine access

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:03 AM IST
Guterres called for an urgent Global Vaccination Plan to bring together those with the power to ensure equitable vaccine distribution -- scientists, vaccine producers and those who can fund the effort.
Boeing, which was criticised for blaming pilots over a 2018 737 MAX crash in Indonesia later tied to a faulty system, has not issued any comment on the causes of the Sriwijaya crash.
Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Manufacturers have periodically issued such reminders and Boeing said it regularly communicates with customers on how they can safely and confidently operate their airplanes.
Thousands of Hong Kongers have already made the sometimes painful decision to leave behind their hometown and move to Britain since Beijing imposed a strict national security law on the Chinese territory last summer.
Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa - The Times

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Britain changed its visa application programme in late January, allowing Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport to live in the UK for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.
Signs that a national lockdown are curbing the pandemic are welcome news for PM Boris Johnson, who is under pressure to ease restrictions.
Coronavirus spread in England falls sharply ahead of Johnson review

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:16 AM IST
National prevalence of the virus was down by two-thirds in the first half of February compared to January.
More than 4 million barrels a day of output is now offline, according to traders and executives, amid an unprecedented cold snap that's frozen well operations and led to widespread power cuts. However, a spate of refinery outages has curbed demand for crude in the US.
Oil extends gain with US crisis slamming nation's crude output

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:12 AM IST
The supply shock is aiding an already frothy global oil market and is starting to impact global energy flows.
Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said that the brokerage halted trades to meet demands from its clearinghouse.
Robinhood, Citadel reject conspiracies they halted 'meme' trades

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:54 AM IST
The virtual hearing will offer lawmakers their first chance to grill executives involved in the recent stock-market frenzy.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Southeast Asia's support for US over China increased under Biden admin: Report

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:52 AM IST
"China as a choice dropped from 46.4 per cent in 2020 to 38.5 per cent in 2021, even despite intensive Covid-19 diplomacy seen in the region," the survey stated.
Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Texas.
Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:51 AM IST
"Every 15 minutes or less there's another truck or SUV that pulls up," Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The Associated Press on Thursday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021.
Covid-19: About 2.6 million UK workers expect to be fired soon

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The central bank is forecasting unemployment will rise from 5% currently to 7.8% by the third quarter, leaving the total number of jobless at 2.7 million.
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
Big Tech's critics work to strike back in White House

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Many lawmakers in recent years have called for laws and regulations to rein in dominant tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Apple.
Iran says the United States must first lift Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal
Iran's Khamenei demands 'action' from Biden to revive nuclear deal

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Iran has set a deadline of next week for Biden to begin reversing sanctions imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump.
The News Corporation logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US.
News Corp strikes global deal with Google after years of feuding over payments

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The companies will develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue through Google's ad technology services, build out audio journalism and develop video journalism by YouTube.
Researchers called on the European Union to set region-wide standards for ensuring vulnerable mental health patients are prioritised for vaccines.
Mentally ill 'ignored' in most European Covid vaccine plans: Experts

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Out of 20 European countries surveyed for a study, only the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and Denmark were found to recognise severe mental illness.
An essential element of the climate potential of electric vehicles is that they're able to switch to lower-carbon fuels over the course of their lifetimes.
Elon Musk should come clean: Tesla's emissions are rising

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST
The more cars Tesla sells in China and India, the more the intensity of its emissions.
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.
CDC gearing up to track 3 Covid-19 variants in US, says chief

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 AM IST
The variants, which emerged initially in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have all now been seen in the US.
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.
Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College

UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:13 AM IST
The incidents, which took place three days apart, have revived longstanding concerns about racism on a campus where most students are white.
