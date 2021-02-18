Mentally ill 'ignored' in most European Covid vaccine plans: Experts
Most European countries are ignoring mentally ill patients in their Covid-19 vaccine strategies despite such patients being highly vulnerable to contracting and dying from the disease, the leading mental health organisations warned on Wednesday.
Out of 20 European countries surveyed for a study, only the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and Denmark were found to recognise severe mental illness as a high-risk medical condition and to have made specific provisions for vaccinating patients.
"These patients are completely disregarded in most vaccination plans, and this needs to change," said Livia De Picker, a professor at the University Psychiatric Hospital Campus Duffel in Belgium who co-led the research.
"Recent work shows that if you have a psychiatric disorder your risk of Covid infection rises by 65%, and severely mentally ill patients are between 1.5 and 2 times more likely to die."
The findings were published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal late on Wednesday.
Researchers who conducted the survey, together with Europe's main clinical and patient mental health organisations, called on the European Union to set region-wide standards for ensuring vulnerable mental health patients are prioritised for vaccines.
"Countries often look to what's happening elsewhere when setting vaccine priorities, and given how few countries prioritise mental health this risks perpetuating the neglect of mental health issues," said Marion Leboyer, a co-author of the study and a professor at University of Paris Est Créteil.
"This is a huge problem in Europe, and will continue unless action is taken."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa - The Times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus spread in England falls sharply ahead of Johnson review
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil extends gain with US crisis slamming nation’s crude output
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robinhood, Citadel reject conspiracies they halted ‘meme’ trades
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Southeast Asia's support for US over China increased under Biden admin: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: About 2.6 million UK workers expect to be fired soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big Tech’s critics work to strike back in White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran's Khamenei demands 'action' from Biden to revive nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News Corp strikes global deal with Google after years of feuding over payments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mentally ill 'ignored' in most European Covid vaccine plans: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk should come clean: Tesla’s emissions are rising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CDC gearing up to track 3 Covid-19 variants in US, says chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox