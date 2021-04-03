Home / World News / Covid-19: Bangladesh announces 7-day countrywide lockdown from April 5
world news

Covid-19: Bangladesh announces 7-day countrywide lockdown from April 5

"Every office and court will be closed during this lockdown but industries and mills will continue their operation on rotation," State minister Farhad Hossain said to Dhaka Tribune.
ANI | , Dhaka
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Bangladesh state minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said industries and mills will be kept open during the lockdown.(Reuters)

Bangladesh government on Saturday announced a week-long countrywide lockdown from April 5 to curb the new wave of Covid-19 infections.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government is all set to announce a countrywide week-long lockdown. Dhaka Tribune reported.

Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, made the announcement at a regular briefing from his official residence on Saturday morning.

"Every office and court will be closed during this lockdown but industries and mills will continue their operation on rotation," tate minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said while confirming the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

Ask why industries and mill will be kept operational during the lockdown period, the state minister replied: "If we close the mills then the workers may have to leave their workstations and head for home."

Bangladesh reported a record 6,830 new cases in the past 24 hours till Friday at 8 am, with an alarming 23.28 per cent single-day infection rate. With the new cases, the tally has reached 6,24,594 in the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

7 deaths in UK among AstraZeneca jab recipients after blood clots

George Floyd murder trial: Top cop says use of force 'totally unnecessary'

Canada bans masks containing graphene

University of California among schools victim of nationwide hack attack

The country reported 50 deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, taking the tally of fatalities to 9,155.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP