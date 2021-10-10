Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19 in United States: Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year
world news

Covid-19 in United States: Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.” He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.
Top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci.(AP)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:15 PM IST
AP | , Washington

The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as Covid-19 cases in the US decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new Covid-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.

RELATED STORIES

He said he’d like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Spain to evacuate more Afghan workers, families left behind

Iraq’s elderly vote, the young boycott

US has already lost to China in AI fight, says ex-Pentagon software chief

How outdoor activities involving nature improve mood and reduces anxiety
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP