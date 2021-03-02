Covid-19 lockdown extended till March 28 in Germany as cases surge: Report
Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 but some restrictions will be eased starting from March 8, Focus Online reported, citing a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the 16 federal states.
Merkel is due to discuss lockdown options with the states heads on Wednesday, as coronavirus cases in Germany reached more than 2.4 million.