Covid-19 situation in China remains grim | Top 5 latest updates

Published on Dec 22, 2022 08:28 AM IST

China on Wednesday reported 3,030 new symptomatic Covid-19 cases - 71 less as compared to the 3,101 infections a day earlier.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

As China is witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus infections, several hospitals in the country are reportedly struggling to cope with the influx of patients. On Wednesday, China reported 3,030 new symptomatic cases and 2,966 new local infections. The surge in infections comes after the Chinese government lifted nearly three years of lockdowns, quarantines, and mass testing.

Top updates on the Covid-19 situation in China:

1. China on Wednesday reported 3,030 new symptomatic Covid-19 cases - 71 less as compared to the 3,101 infections a day earlier. The country also reported 2,966 new local cases. According to the National Health Commission, the country did not report any deaths due to Covid. As of Wednesday, mainland China has confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms.

Also read: How China ‘forced’ Covid positive student to work, 'covered up' death: Activist shares horror

2. Several hospitals in China are struggling to cope with the number of infected patients, and pharmacies are turning customers away empty-handed, reported Bloomberg. At one of Shanghai's biggest public hospitals - Tongren Hospital - doctors in the intensive care unit were using hallways to handle the overflow of seriously ill patients on Wednesday.

3. According to a Chinese health official, China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official Covid death toll - limiting the number of deaths being reported as the virus surges, reported news AP.

4. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that they are “very concerned” about the rising Covid cases in China. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press briefing said that they "need more information on COVID-19 severity in China, particularly regarding hospital and intensive care unit admissions, in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground.” He added, “WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China with increasing reports of severe disease."

5. The WHO chief said, "While Covid deaths have dropped more than 90% since their global peak, there were still too many uncertainties about the virus to conclude that the pandemic is over."

(With inputs from agencies)

