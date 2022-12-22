How China ‘forced’ Covid positive student to work, 'covered up' death: Activist shares horror

Chinese human right activist Jennifer Zeng, who has been tweeting about the ongoing Covid horror in China, on Wednesday shared a series of tweets disclosing how the authorities tried to cover up the death of a graduate student of a hospital affiliated with Sichuan University after allegedly forcing him to work even despite being tested Covid-19 positive.

Jennifer, citing social media posts, also claimed that Chen Jiahui's, 23, parents “were forced to promise not to perform an autopsy” before they were allowed to take the body away.

Sharing a video purportedly of Chen at the hospital, Jenniffer tweeted, “Disturbing! According to Chinese social media, 23 y/o Chen Jiahui, a graduate student at West China Hospital affiliated with Sichuan University, was forced to work after testing #COVID positive. After 3 days of high-intensity work, on Dec 13, he suddenly passed out, and died 30 minutes after he was rushed to West China Hospital.”

1. Disturbing! According to Chinese social media, 23 y/o Chen Jiahui (陈家辉), a graduate student at West China Hospital affiliated with Sichuan University, was forced to work after testing #COVID positive. After 3 days of high-intensity work, on Dec 13, he suddenly passed out, pic.twitter.com/SB1kOzENHv — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) December 21, 2022

“In order not to take responsibility, when all medical data showed that he was already dead, the hospital put on a show of trying to ‘save him’. After 12 hours of LUCAS rescue show (?), ‘we successfully turned the corpse into rotten minced meat, as well as an edematous giant'”, she said in another tweet.

Jennifer added that the hospital announced that he died of sudden cardiac death on December 14. “His parents were forced to promise not to perform an autopsy before they were allowed to take the body away. The body was immediately cremated,” the activist tweeted.

Sharing another video, Jennifer said it is said to be “the video when they put a ‘rescue show’". “His body was pressed so hard that his ribs were broken and his organs were shattered. It was said that the #CCP did the same thing to doctor #LiWenliang, trying to resuscitate his body as a show,” she alleged.

5...On Dec 11, about 300 students of West China School of Clinical Medicine of Sichuan University marched to demand "equal pay for equal work and rejection of double standards! " pic.twitter.com/mov6ASlaeY — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) December 21, 2022

“On Dec 11, about 300 students of West China School of Clinical Medicine of Sichuan University marched to demand ‘equal pay for equal work and rejection of double standards!’” she claimed sharing a “Chinese language” news report on the incident.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Jenniffer shared a video of a “funeral home in Beijing”. “When the man who shot the video asks the 2 workers why they don't wear glasses to protect themselves, they say, ‘We tested positive already. We are all positive. We are pushing bodies in 24 hours', says man at the end,” she alleged.

A funeral home in #Beijing. When the man who shot the video asks the 2 workers why they don't wear glasses to protect themselves, they say, "We tested positive already. We are all positive."

"We are pushing bodies in 24 hours", says man at the end.

#COVID #chinacovid #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DN9rkOToRI — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) December 21, 2022

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

Some scientists have warned that the unchecked spread of Covid-19 in China could spur the emergence of new variants, which might unravel the progress made globally to contain the pandemic.

The head of the World Health Organisation said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero Covid” policy, warning that its lagging vaccination rate could result in large numbers of vulnerable people getting infected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON