Covid-19 spread: Countries which reported zero cases in last 24 hours

A Sri Lankan health worker prepares a dose before inoculating army soldiers with a booster shot of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at an army hospital in Colombo.(AFP Photo)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:58 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

It has been two years since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been wreaking havoc around the globe. A lot has been achieved in the fight against the disease, with many countries launching their own vaccines to counter the infection.

However, the number of cases around the globe has crossed 240 million and the disease has claimed more than five million lives. But, the pace of the spread has slowed down in recent weeks.

India, for example, recorded 10,423 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest in 259 days. The active cases too declined to 1,53,776, the lowest in 250 days. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India has been below 20,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 128 consecutive days now.

And there are some countries which have been able to control the infection more effectively. The World Health Organization (WHO) hosts a list of all the countries and keeps updating it based on the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours.

Some of these countries recorded zero Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to WHO dashboard. They are:

• Canada

• Argentina

• Spain

• Bangladesh

• Belgium

• Costa Rica

• Sri Lanka

• Ecuador

• Myanmar

• Honduras

• Ghana

• El Salvador

• Cameroon

• Maldives

• Luxembourg

There are many other countries which have been able to stave off the pandemic, since these are islands in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Some strict travel policies are also responsible for negligible spread of the infection in some geographies.

For example, Switzerland recorded just three new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to WHO data. Similarly, Oman recorded eight new cases and Zambia five. Others to record 10 or less new Covid cases are Mozambique, Kosovo, Senegal, Malawi, Eswatini, Burundi and Madagascar.

However, for countries which report zero or very less number of Covid-19 cases, health experts have in the past expressed concerns that some cases may fly under the radar. Accurate and updated data can be difficult to obtain from countries like North Korea and Turkmenistan, which drew international skpeticism.

