Home / World News / Covid-19: US health officials warn of false positive test results
world news

Covid-19: US health officials warn of false positive test results

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert to Friday for health facilities using Roche’s cobas test for coronavirus and seasonal flu.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:05 PM IST
The FDA recommends health workers test samples multiple times to help assure accuracy.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)

US health officials are warning health professionals about the risk of false positive results with a widely used laboratory test for Covid-19 and flu.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert to Friday for health facilities using Roche’s cobas test for coronavirus and seasonal flu. The agency warned that problems with the test’s processing tubes could result in false diagnosis in people who are not actually infected.

Roche’s testing system is widely used to screen large batches of patient samples in hospitals and laboratories.

The FDA recommends health workers test samples multiple times to help assure accuracy. If the test delivers conflicting results it may indicate a problem and use should be discontinued, the agency says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP