Covid-19 vaccine passports required as TIFF returns to theatres this year

As North America’s most celebrated movie event, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), returns to theatres this year, those who want to attend it in person will be required to furnish what are being widely called “vaccine passports” or “Covid-19 green passes”.

Attendees will have to show either proof of vaccination against the coronavirus disease or a negative Covid-19 test result.

The 46th edition of the TIFF will take place from September 9-18. It will open with a feature adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and will close with Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s One Second.

The event will take place in Toronto’s theatres even as the Delta variant-driven fourth wave of Covid-19 is underway in the country.

The 2020 edition of the film festival was held in an entirely digital format due to the pandemic.

TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey said in a statement they have “taken great care and consideration in implementing protocols to mitigate risk to audiences and guests attending TIFF”.

They added, “We have relied on municipal and provincial medical direction and advice on rapid testing and we expect this will provide another level of clarity and comfort for all festival goers.”

As far as vaccine passports are concerned, five of Canada’s major banks have announced variations of the protocol for allowing employees into their offices and branches.

The province of British Columbia announced on Monday that it will implement such a scheme for those wanting to access places such as restaurants, movie theatres and gyms.

It will go into effect on September 13, when proof of at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will be needed, and by October 24, the requirement will be upgraded to fully vaccinated status. Quebec is putting into force such a measure starting on September 1.

The TIFF has identified five venues for indoor public screenings, while there will be outdoor screenings at drive-ins, and the films will also be available on a digital platform.