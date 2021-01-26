IND USA
world news

Covid-19 vaccine supplies continue to be tight, says UK minister

"Any new manufacturing process is going to have challenges, it's lumpy and bumpy, (then) it gets better, it stabilises and improves going forward," Nadhim Zahawi said.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Minister for Covid vaccine deployment Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021.(via REUTERS)

Supplies of Covid-19 vaccine in Britain remain tight, Britain's Covid-19 vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, saying he was confident Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna would meet supply commitments.

"Supplies are tight... they continue to be," he told BBC TV.

"Any new manufacturing process is going to have challenges, it's lumpy and bumpy, (then) it gets better, it stabilises and improves going forward."

