‘Crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas apologizes for viral American Airline outburst, ‘we all have our bad moments’

Tiffany Gomas, the woman who captured headlines for her viral airplane meltdown, has finally spoken up about the incident that left many baffled and amused. The 38-year-old marketing executive from Texas has taken responsibility for her actions and extended her apologies to the passengers, especially families with children, on the American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando.

The meltdown that captivated the internet

Tiffany Gomas apologizes for airplane meltdown, seeks redemption by promoting positive mental health and denouncing cyberbullying. (TikTok)

In the video that took social media by storm, Gomas can be seen passionately asking the flight crew to let her off the plane before takeoff. With her emotions running high, she said, "I’m telling you, I’m getting the f--- off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f--- off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it."

Gomas went on to raise concerns about a mysterious person on the plane, stating, "that motherf---er back there is not real." Her dramatic outburst led to confusion among passengers as they tried to decipher her fears and motives.

Genuine remorse and apology

In a recent video posted to the X platform (formerly Twitter), Gomas addressed the controversy head-on. Holding herself accountable, she admitted that her actions were "completely unacceptable." She expressed regret for losing control of her emotions and acknowledged that her use of profanity was unnecessary, particularly in front of children.

Gomas, who seemed emotional during the video, recognized that her unfortunate moment had been caught on camera and shared multiple times across the internet. She also revealed her mixed emotions about the situation, enjoying some of the memes created but also acknowledging the invasive and unkind aspects of the internet's response.

Despite the ordeal, Gomas expressed her intent to use this experience for the greater good. She announced her goal of promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyberbullying. With her voice breaking, Gomas apologized to the public and hoped for acceptance, emphasizing her desire to move on with her life. While Gomas' behavior may have been "completely unacceptable," her willingness to take responsibility and apologize offers a path for redemption.