Cyclone Sitrang: 7 killed in Bangladesh, heavy rain in parts of India

At least seven people in Bangladesh lost their lives after Cyclone Sitrang battered parts of the densely-populated country late Monday, according to media reports. The deaths were reported from districts of Barguna, Narail, Sirajganj, and the island district of Bhola, reported news agency AFP quoting disaster ministry control room spokesperson Nikhil Sarker.

Thousands of people and livestock on Cox's Bazar coast were moved to the cyclone shelters on Monday due to the inclement weather conditions triggered by cyclone Sitrang. The cyclone made landfall along the Chittagong-Barisal coast around 9:00 pm (8:30 pm IST).

"Nearby educational institutions have also been kept ready to be used as shelters if required," Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar, Mamunur Rashid said, as quoted by ANI. "Evacuation of people to shelters is underway to protect lives and property," he added.

Here are the latest updates on cyclone Sitrang:

A monitoring cell by Bangladesh's Fire Service and Civil Defence was made functional and people were asked to contact the Union Parishad Chairman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer or the control room of the district commissioner's office for any help.

Cyclone Sitrang has weakened into a Deep Depression and lay centered at 2.30pm IST over Bangladesh about 90 km northeast of Dhaka, 60 km north-northwest of Agartala, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The system was likely to weaken into a depression during the next three hours and further into a well-marked low pressure area during the subsequent six hours, the Met department said.

The newly-formed silt island of Bhashan Char, where Bangladesh has been relocating Rohingya refugees, was expected to be hit by heavy rains and strong winds.

As Cyclone Sitrang is likely to bring heavy rain in neighbouring Indian states, several thousand people were evacuated from low-lying areas in West Bengal as a precaution, with more than 100 relief centres opened.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely today over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

In at least four Meghalaya districts bordering Bangladesh — East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills – the administration directed the authorities to keep all educational institutes shut on Tuesday in view of the cyclone.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts till noon.

Damage to standing crops including agricultural and horticultural crops due to heavy rain and squally winds is expected in Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and South Assam.

(With inputs from agencies)

