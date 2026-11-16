Czech Republic protests against new public media funding plan in largest anti-government rally since 1989

After a series of anti-government protests and movements across Europe, the latest one has been reported from the Czech Republic. Thousands of people gathered on Sunday, in what is being called the largest demonstration since 1989, to protest against the government's switch in funding for public media, which many fear would severely impact press freedom in the Central European nation. Participants wave Czech flags during a rally to protest against the nationalist government's plan to overhaul public-media funding in Prague on November 25, 2026. (AFP)

On Sunday, around 350,000 to 400,000 people gathered in Prague's Letná Plain to protest against the Prime Minister Andrej Babiš-led coalition's move.

Tensions surged further after the government rushed to pass the bill, with the lower house of parliament giving its preliminary approval at 4:36am on October 24.

The protest in Prague marks the latest challenge to PM Babiš and his coalition of populist, hard-right nationalist and Eurosceptic parties, after weeks of demonstrations in towns and cities and a strike by staff at Czech TV and Czech Radio.

What is the Czech government's media plan? Under Babiš' plan, the Czech Republic's public radio and television broadcasters would be financed from the state budget. This model replaces state media's existing system of regular fees paid by individuals, households and businesses.

Once implemented, the state budget plan would also result in broadcasters receiving about 15% less money than they do now, which could lead to layoffs, limited production and cancellations of programmes.

The move comes after the Babis coalition frequently criticised public and private media coverage of its policies and accused some outlets of bias. The switch in funding also comes after the PM vowed to scrap the broadcasting fee before taking office in December 2025.

Why the protests? While the changes were introduced in October 2026, the protests date back to June, with public media employees striking, saying the plan would make broadcasters vulnerable to government pressure.

However, the prime minister has defended the new funding model, stating that it would be fairer to poorer households and encourage outlets to become more efficient.

“There is no war for independent media. There is no fight for democracy and no nationalisation of media is being prepared," Babis wrote in a Facebook post in October.

Opposition has also criticised the bill, comparing it to the policies of neighbouring countries such as Slovakia under prime minister Robert Fico and Hungary’s former premier Viktor Orbán, stating that public media getting funds from the state's budget would lead to censorship and severely impact press freedom in the country.