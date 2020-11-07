e-paper
Dallas shootout kills suspect, wounds campus officer: Police

Officers with the Dallas College Police Department were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 6:30 pm Thursday near the school’s El Centro Campus when they determined a man inside had an outstanding warrant, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

world Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 06:07 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Dallas
When the officers tried to arrest the man, he produced a handgun and shots were exchanged.(AP file photo)
         

A shootout near a community college campus in downtown Dallas left a campus police officer injured and a suspect fatally wounded, authorities said Friday.

Officers with the Dallas College Police Department were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 6:30 pm Thursday near the school’s El Centro Campus when they determined a man inside had an outstanding warrant, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

When the officers tried to arrest the man, he produced a handgun and shots were exchanged, police added.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Reginal Alexander Jr, also was taken to a hospital, where he died Friday.

The wounded officer’s identity has not been revealed. The shooting is under investigation by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit.

