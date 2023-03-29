Indian-orign Daniel Mookhey becomes treasurer in Australia, takes oath on Gita

Daniel Mookhey became the first politician of Indian-origin to become the Treasurer in any Australian state as he took his oath of allegiance on the holy Bhagavad Gita. Daniel Mookhey was sworn in along with New South Wales (NSW) Premier Chris Minns and six other ministers, The Australia Today reported.

"Sworn in as Treasurer of the great state of NSW. Thank you to the people of NSW who entrusted us with this honour and privilege," the 39-year-old said in a statement.

"I am incredibly honoured and humbled to be the first Australian Minister, state or federally, to take my oath of allegiance on the Bhagavad Gita. This is only possible because Australia is so open and so welcoming to the contributions of people like my parents, who I was thinking about a lot as I took my oath earlier today," he added.

Daniel Mookhey was elected by the Labour to replace Steve Whan in the New South Wales upper in 2015 with which he had then become the state's first politician of Indian background. Then also, he had taken the oath on the Bhagavad Gita. Daniel Mookhey's parents migrated from Punjab to Australia in 1973. He holds three university degrees and has previously worked as a consultant.

New South Wales' new parliament will also have the maximum number of Indian-origin members. These include: Daniel Mookhey, Charishma Kaliyanda, Gurmesh Singh and deputy premier Pru Car.

