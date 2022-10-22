Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s kids accept Pulitzer Prize on his behalf

Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's children accepted the Pulitzer prize on his behalf. Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the Afghanistan conflict in July last year. Yunus Siddiqui, 6, Sarah Siddiqui, 4, children of the late Danish Siddiqui received the award in a moving ceremony in New York.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Danish Siddiqui- who extensively covered conflicts around the world- had won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for feature photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis and was killed while covering the war between Afghan troops and the Taliban in Kandahar city.

Upon the announcement of his second Pulitzer Prize, the committee had said that it was being given for Danish Siddiqui's “balanced intimacy and devastation, while offering viewers a heightened sense of place."

Akhtar Siddiqui, Danish’s father, had then said that he was happy to see his son's work being recognised. “Danish is no longer with us today, but he continues to make us proud and happy. The Pulitzer award is recognition for his hard work, dedication, and value-based journalism,” Akhtar Siddiqui had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Danish Siddiqui travelled to remote areas in Bhagalpur and spent time in the wards during the peak of India's Covid pandemic, his father said.

"He has two small children and there was always the risk of the spread of the virus. Yet, nothing deterred him from covering the suffering of the people across the country,” he had then said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail