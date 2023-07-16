Deadly landslides, floods in South Korea amid torrential rain: All you need to know

Five bodies of people who were trapped under a tunnel submerged by heavy rains in South Korea were pulled out after a bus submerged at a flooded underpass in Cheongju. The death toll from the days of torrential rains in the country rose to 31 while 10 others were missing. Heavy rains caused landslides and floods across the country. Over 7,500 people have been evacuated, authorities informed.

South Korea Rainfall: South Korean rescue workers searching for missing persons along a deluged road.(AFP)

"We are focusing on the search operation as there's likely more people there," Seo Jeong-il, head of the west Cheongju fire station, said.

When did heavy rainfall begin in South Korea?

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9 which has left 27,260 households without electricity in the past several days while flooding or destroying dozens homes. The country's weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rain as the prime minister Han Duck-soo mobilized all available resources to respond to the disaster.

What do we know about the deaths amid South Korea deluge?

Most fatalities have been reported in North Gyeongsang, where 16 people died largely due to landslides and housing collapses. South Chungcheong province reported four deaths. But authorities warned that casualties are feared to increase as damaged reported across the nation is accessed.

Is there significant damage to property reported?

As many as 59 cases of damage to public property were reported including 18 cases of destroyed or swept-away roads. Meanwhile, 80 cases of damage to private property were reported. Electricity cuts were reported in 13 cities and counties across the country as over 8,300 households in Mungyeong, Yeongju and Yecheon in North Gyeongsang Province still don't have electricity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail