Home / World News / Donald Trump looking for female running-mate: To counter Kamala Harris?

Donald Trump looking for female running-mate: To counter Kamala Harris?

ByMallika Soni
Jul 16, 2023 06:57 AM IST

Three women could potentially be on the ticket with former president Donald Trump.

As former US president Donald Trump is running for the office again, he wants to rope in a female candidate for vice presidency as his running-mate if he land the 2024 Republican nomination, a report claimed. Donald Trump has been at odds with his former vice president Mike Pence as both have engaged in several bouts of verbal attacks at each other.

Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.(AP)
Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.(AP)

The Times reported that as Donald Trump's campaign is gaining speed ahead of the elections, three women could potentially be on the ticket with the former president- Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elise Stefanik and Kristi Noem. The first two have been vociferous supporters of Donald Trump and had introduced measures into the House attempting to expunge both of Donald Trump’s impeachments.

Meanwhile, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is being hailed as the most appealing to the general electorate owing to her administrative experience as a governor since 2019. She has thrown her weight behind several right-wing measures in the past few years.

Read more: London could witness measles outbreak, warns health agency: ‘Very major risk as…’

Why does Donald Trump want a female running-mate?

Donald Trump aims to improve his appeal among undecided young female voters by choosing a female running-mate. In 2020, he had performed poorly among women voters- far behind the support gathered by Joe Biden. This time his support among women voters is significantly higher- 44 per cent against 39 per cent last year- he continues to be outshone by Joe Biden.

A female running-mate could further boost his popularity among young women, the report claimed.

Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster, told The Times that the decision is crucial as “the vice-president usually doesn’t matter but when the president is going to be in their eighties, that makes the choice more significant.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out