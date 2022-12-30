Death toll rises to at least 25 in massive Cambodia hotel-casino fire

The death toll from a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino near the border with Thailand has risen to at least 25, a Cambodian official said Friday.

Watch: Chilling video of people jumping from building to escape Cambodia fire

"The death toll now is around 25," said Sek Sokhom, director of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department, adding some of the bodies that had been recovered were found along staircases within the complex.

