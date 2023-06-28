Death toll rises to eight in Russia's attack on Ukraine's Kramatorsk

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Jun 28, 2023 10:18 AM IST

Two Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk on Tuesday, hitting a crowded restaurant in the city centre.

The death toll has risen to eight from Russia's attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine's emergency services said on Wednesday, adding that 56 people were injured.

A police officer and a rescue worker walk in front of a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27.(AP)

Two Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk on Tuesday, hitting a crowded restaurant in the city centre. Three people were pulled from the rubble, the emergency services added.

"Rescuers are working through the rubble of the destroyed building and searching for people who are probably still under it," officials of the emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.

