Defying SC order, Israel PM Netanyahu appoints IDF Major David Zini as next Shin Bet chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named IDF Major General David Zini as the next chief of Shin Bet. This appointment, however, comes as a direct violation of the order passed by the Israeli Supreme Court's High Court of Justice.

Netanyahu's announcement of a new Shin Bet chief comes a day after the High Court of Justice ruling that the firing of Ronen Bar was done "improperly" and "unlawfully". In the ruling, attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara stated that the prime minister had a conflict of interest in Bar's removal.

Furthermore, in her ruling, the attorney general stated that the prime minister was barred from appointing a new chief while the case was in the court.

In response to the top court's ruling, Netanyahu described the decision as "disgraceful" and dismissed the attorney general's warning.

Netanyahu's appointment of a new Shin Bet chief also comes after Ronen Bar announced that he would resign from the post and step down by June 15, 2025.

Netanyahu fired the Shin Bet chief over a “a loss of confidence." However, Ronen Bar hinted that political motives were behind his sacking and he further accused the prime minister of seeking “personal loyalty."

Who is David Zini?

Major General David Zini currently serves as the head of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) training command and general staff corps.

The father of 11 children is also responsible for advancing the draft of Haredi soldiers in the Israeli military.

After his appointment, Zini was dismissed from the IDF for allegedly holding talks with Netanyahu behind the back of IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, reported the Times of Israel.