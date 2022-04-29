Dell founder's intriguing '1/137...' takeover post gets Elon Musk response
Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell triggered an internet frenzy on Friday with his tweet on Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. “Here are the similarities and differences between @elonmusk take private of @Twitter and our @Dell take private in 2013 and @EMC take private in 2016. 1/137," Dell tweeted.
However, the remaining 136 tweets were nowhere to be seen, leaving many netizens guessing if Dell intended to post one tweet a day to complete the thread. Musk, who is in the headlines after he clinched a deal to buy social media platform Twitter for a whopping $44 billion in cash, replied with a laughter emoticon.
In 2013, Dell became a private company with the founder roping in Silver Lake and Microsoft Corp to take the company for $24.4 billion. Three years later, Dell acquired data management firm EMC for a whopping $67 billion. After merger, the company is now known as Dell Technologies.
In a latest development, Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.99 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday, in sales likely to help finance his planned purchase of Twitter. Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."
Musk, who negotiated a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, told bankers
that he would be focused on the social-media company’s bottom line, and floated the idea of cutting both costs and jobs, according to people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
On calls with teams of bankers before the deal was announced, Musk fielded questions on how he would generate financial returns at Twitter. While nothing is set in stone -- and Musk himself had no access to Twitter’s non-public financials at the time -- he specifically mentioned job cuts, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. He didn’t go into details about which departments or positions might be affected, the people said.
