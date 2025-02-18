Delta Airlines plane crash in Toronto: Passenger cries ‘Our plane crashed. It's upside down’ in viral video

A Delta Airlines flight crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, ultimately coming to rest upside down on the runway. Toronto Pearson International Airport has stated that “all passengers and crew are accounted for” after Flight 4819 flipped upside down. A Delta Airlines plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, on February 17, 2025. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP)(AFP)

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where eighteen people were reported injured, including a child, with one passenger sustaining “critical with non-life-threatening injuries” and seven others suffering moderate to mild injuries.

Now, a viral video on X (formerly Twitter) shows the immediate aftermath of the crash, with the Delta aircraft flipped upside down on the runway and smoke rising from the fuselage. “We're in Toronto, we just landed, our plane crashed. It's upside down... most people are going to be okay, we're all getting off,” a passenger recorded the scene heard narrating.

Delta Flight 4819 crash-lands at Toronto Pearson, all passengers safe

Law enforcement officials declared that flight personnel, together with all passengers, successfully exited the plane. Industrial safety discussions have intensified since multiple North American air traffic accidents that included tragic losses at Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Following the crash landing, the airport acknowledged the crash in a public statement. “Emergency teams are responding,” it said, reiterating that “all passengers and crew are accounted for.”

“A number of passengers were taken to local hospitals. GTAA staff are supporting families of passengers at arrivals.”

Delta Airlines released a statement addressing the situation, stating that they are “aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident.”

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford also expressed, “Relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson.”

“Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that's needed.”