Delta Airlines plane crashes in Toronto Pearson airport, multiple injured

Multiple people have sustained injuries after a plane crash at Canada's Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, local media reported. Toronto plane crash(X)

Paramedics quoted in a CP24 report confirmed that up to eight people were injured, adding they are unsure of the extent of injuries.

CBC television reported that the plane flipped on landing.

In a post on X, the airport confirmed the incident, saying that it is aware of an incident involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis.

“Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for,” the post reads.

Local police are said to be on the scene investigating with paramedics forming a staging area off the runway.

According to a CTV News report, the airport has shut down all arrivals and departures at this time. Pearson’s website has listed multiple delays impacting arrivals and departures.

FAA has said that there is a ground stop at Toronto Pearson airport following the crash, Reuters reported.

“There is a plane crash. However, we don't know the circumstances surrounding it at this point,” Constable Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario told Reuters.

"It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed but we're still trying to make sure so we're still on scene investigating," Patten added.