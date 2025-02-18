Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delta Airlines plane crashes in Toronto Pearson airport, multiple injured

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2025 02:11 AM IST

Paramedics quoted in a CP24 report confirmed that up to eight people were injured, adding they are unsure of the extent of injuries.

Multiple people have sustained injuries after a plane crash at Canada's Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, local media reported.

Toronto plane crash(X)
Toronto plane crash(X)

Paramedics quoted in a CP24 report confirmed that up to eight people were injured, adding they are unsure of the extent of injuries.

CBC television reported that the plane flipped on landing.

In a post on X, the airport confirmed the incident, saying that it is aware of an incident involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis.

“Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for,” the post reads.

Local police are said to be on the scene investigating with paramedics forming a staging area off the runway.

According to a CTV News report, the airport has shut down all arrivals and departures at this time. Pearson’s website has listed multiple delays impacting arrivals and departures.

FAA has said that there is a ground stop at Toronto Pearson airport following the crash, Reuters reported.

“There is a plane crash. However, we don't know the circumstances surrounding it at this point,” Constable Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario told Reuters.

"It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed but we're still trying to make sure so we're still on scene investigating," Patten added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On