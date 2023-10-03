Democrat Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked at gunpoint outside his apartment in Washington DC

In a shocking incident, Rep. Henry Cuellar(D-Texas) was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday outside his Washington, DC, apartment building.

According to his office, the 68-year-old south Texas lawmaker was unharmed during the incident.

According to his office, the 68-year-old south Texas lawmaker was unharmed during the incident. Cuellar’s Chief of Staff Jacob Hochberg told The New York Post: “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle. As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle.”

The incident occurred outside a dorm building in which dozens of House members live. According to a group chat used by lawmakers, and reported by Axios, Cuellar saw a gun pointed at his head, and the assailants took his car and phone.

A crime alert of the incidents states that the police are on the lookout for “three black males wearing all black” clothing who took off with the congressman’s Honda CHR with Texas tags. The crime is being investigated by DC Police and the United States Capitol Police. A spokesperson for USCP told the Post: “Injuries were not reported. Detectives are working to track down the suspects.”

This is only one of the few violent crimes that have affected members of Congress or their staff members.

Earlier in February, Rep. Annie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted in her elevator of her northeast DC apartment by a homeless man with previous charges. Craig got away by throwing hot coffee on the assailant but ended up with bruises.

In February, a staffer of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was attacked in daylight by a knife-wielding assailant. The staffer, 26, suffered injuries in the attack including multiple stab wounds to the head and chest. In June, a staff member of Rep. Brad Finstad. (R-Minn) was attacked at gunpoint near Nationals Park just hours after the Congressional Baseball Game.

750 carjackings have been reported so far this year in DC, of which 75% incidents involved a firearm and according to DC police, there has been a 115% increase in the number of carjacking from last year.

