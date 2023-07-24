'DeSantis more dangerous than Trump', Florida Governor's poll team takes pride in rebuke, promotes in video

'DeSantis is more dangerous than Donald Trump'

'This guy is worse than Trump'

'If you thought Donald Trump was bad, you got another thing coming'

Florida Governor and Republican Candidate in the race for US President has taken pride in all the rebuke and disgust thrown at him by activists and left leaders and compiled it into his election campaign. In a video titled, ‘6 MINUTES Of The Left Admitting They Fear DeSantis More Than Trump,’ several left-wing commentators including Van Jones, David Pakman and Olayemi Olurin are seen criticising DeSantis and alerting why his Presidentship may spell doom for America.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a bid to leverage the criticism thrown at him DeSantis wants to showcase himself as the worst version of Trump who will fulfil his unfinished agenda. The video has picked up numerous voices showcasing concern over his presidential bid.

‘If Trump was the original Terminator DeSantis is like T-1000’, the video opens with Trevor Noah making his views clear.

"This guy is worse than Trump," Van Jones says in the video.

What are DeDSantis' presidential poll promises

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about DeSantis' experience in governance and his seriousness in executing his agenda Olurin is heard saying, 'He’s honestly more sinister, you know why? Because there’s less buffoonery to it.'

In the past Ron DeSantis has pledged to eliminate four federal agencies if he were elected president - the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Department of Commerce, Department of Energy, and Department of Education.

DeSantis who comes with formidable financial resources and administrative experience and aims to destroy ‘leftism’ and ‘woke culture’ if voted to power.

Claiming DeSantis is more ‘disciplined’, ‘savvy’ and ‘competent’ than Trump, left commentators feel he would be more capable of executing the Republican agenda. "He’s honestly more sinister, you know why? Because there’s less buffoonery to it," Olurin adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another interesting observation is, ‘Trump gets easily distracted and ends up not getting much done whereas DeSantis will make his plan go through.’ ‘Based on what he’s done in five years in Florida, what would he do with all the levers of power in the White House?’, former Rep. David Jolly, D-Fla., says in the video.

DeSantis' rising popularity in his vote-base hasn't gone down too well with Trump who shared his views on the video with Fox News, 'It's not what commentators or pundits think, it's about what the voters think, and they are clearly behind President Trump in a big way."

It further adds, ‘Americans want to return to a prosperous nation and there’s only one person who can do that – President Trump.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be interesting to see how Donald Trump will publically respond to DeSantis' bold move of using his adversaries to counter his bete noir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON