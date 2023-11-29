close_game
close_game
News / World News / Despite boycott over Russia's presence, US' Blinken to attend OSCE meeting

Despite boycott over Russia's presence, US' Blinken to attend OSCE meeting

Reuters |
Nov 29, 2023 01:34 AM IST

US official said Antony Blinken would still attend out of solidarity with hosts North Macedonia and other members of the grouping.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a meeting of the OSCE European security watchdog in North Macedonia this week, a U.S. official said, despite Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania boycotting the meeting because Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov intends to take part.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L). Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R)(File)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L). Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R)(File)

A senior State Department official briefing reporters after NATO meetings in Brussels on Tuesday said Blinken would still attend out of solidarity with hosts North Macedonia and other members of the grouping.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out