Detroit police commissioner caught with a prostitute in his car, resigns from post

Bryan Ferguson, a member of the Detroit Police Oversight Board of Commissioners and former chair of Detroit's police oversight board, has resigned after he was caught with a prostitute in his car by deputies. He reportedl asked them to "help him out".

Bryan Ferguson member of Detroit Police Board of Commissioner(WXYZ)

He said, 'after further consideration in the best interest of the Board and my family, I am going to resign from the post of District 1 Police Commissioner effective immediately."

Ferguson also mentioned to all the media outlets that, "this was all a big misunderstanding" and that "the woman had unexpectedly jumped into my truck, and I was trying to kick her out when the police pulled out".

He was spotted by Jason Bates, who is part of the undercover narcotics agents, at 7.15 a.m. on Wednesday, and he stated his position on the board prior to asking the deputies to "help him out".

Bates told Fox 2 Detroit, A position does not entitle someone to be above the law". Ferguson was issued a misdemeanour citation for obscene conduct involving sex act with a prostitute. Jason also mentioned the prostitute was known to the team.

He also said, "I do not want this personal matter to become a distraction from the important oversight work this board has to do."

The Detroit board of police commissioners had a meeting at the union hall at West Grand Boulevard last night at 6.30 p.m., and Ferguson was nowhere to be seen.

Ferguson's role in the department was to make sure its officers conduct was appropriate, and now his own conduct is being investigated.

