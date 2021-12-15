Deuba set to become Nepali Congress president after winning party elections

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
As per the election officer Sunil Pandey, Deuba secured 2733 votes out of 4623 votes that were cast. "The electoral body is yet to announce the results officially but PM Deuba has been elected for the second tenure as party President," said Pandey.
Nepal's prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (AFP)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 07:35 AM IST
ANI |

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday won the election of the president of the Nepali Congress during the party's ongoing General Convention.

As per the election officer Sunil Pandey, Deuba secured 2733 votes out of 4623 votes that were cast. "The electoral body is yet to announce the results officially but PM Deuba has been elected for the second tenure as party President," said Pandey.

He defeated Dr Shekhar Koirala, who was contesting while other presidential candidates, gave up in the second phase of the election.

The second round of voting started from 3:30pm (local time) after no one got more than 50 per cent votes in the first round. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Dr Shekhar Koirala, Prakash Man Singh, Bimalendra Nidhi, and Kalyan Gurung were the candidates in the election held on Monday under the 14th General Convention.

In the first round, Deuba got 2258 votes. Similarly, Dr Koirala got 1702 votes, Nidhi got 249 votes, Singh got 371 votes and Gurung got 22 votes. Voting for the second round is underway as no candidate got 50 per cent of the votes. 

