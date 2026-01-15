Did an ICE agent deface Renee Good's memorial in Minneapolis? Truth behind viral claim

Following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026, protests and memorial gatherings were held across the country. A video from January 2026 circulated online showing what appeared to be an ICE officer knocking over a flameless candle at a memorial honoring Renee Good. A video of a federal officer knocking over Renee Good's memorial candles drew criticism, but it was confirmed that the officer was not an ICE agent and the incident occurred in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) (AP)

What was the alleged post? One video, now archived according to Snopes, from a memorial event began circulating widely online, appearing to show a law enforcement official stepping over messages honoring Good and kicking a flameless candle placed as part of the tribute. The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms.

The caption of the post read, “Right after Renée Good's disgusting murder, an ICE goon was filmed kicking her memorial candles. Absolutely vile.” Many social media users claimed that the law enforcement official shown in the video was an ICE agent. After the officer knocked over the plastic candle, a memorial attendant confronted him, shouting profanities. The attendant asked, “What was that for?” while gesturing towards the memorial ground. The officer responded, “I don't give a f***.”

Was the officer in the video an ICE agent? The officers seen in the video were wearing uniforms with large yellow lettering identifying them as Department of Homeland Security police. This indicated that they were federal officers rather than local law enforcement. The attire did not indicate they were ICE agents, which is a separate agency within the DHS, according to Snopes.

The officer who knocked over the candle honoring Good had a badge on his arm reading “police” and was wearing the official patch of the Federal Protective Service (FPS). It is a law enforcement agency within the Department of Homeland Security tasked with protecting federal government buildings and facilities.

There was no evidence that the video had been generated or altered using AI or other digital tools. Additionally, the background visible in the footage was consistent with Google Street View images of the Department of Homeland Security office in Sacramento, California.

A photo shared by the Placer County Democrats showed writing on the ground that matched the messages seen in the circulating video. The image also displayed several flameless candles standing upright and lit, while the video later showed the candles knocked over, as per Snopes.