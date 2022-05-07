Did Trump ‘encourage’ Musk to buy Twitter? Tesla CEO breaks silence

Elon Musk has rejected a report by a US website which claimed that former US president Donald Trump ‘quietly’ encouraged him to buy social media giant Twitter. “This is false. I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social,” Musk said while reacting to a report by the New York Post.The website in its reported quoted Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump's social media platform Truth Social, who claimed that it was the former US President who told the Tesla CEO to ‘buy it because the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment’.“That’s why we encouraged Elon Musk to buy it, because someone has to take on these tech tyrants," Nunes told an American news channel. In October last year, Trump had announced the launch of his new platform Truth Social. In fact, Musk even suggested a name change for Trump's social media platform. "Should be called Trumpet instead!" he had said. “Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store. Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Musk added.There have been reports that Trump's Twitter handle might be restored more than a year after it was banned after the social media giant had alleged some of the former US president's tweets had incited riots at the capitol in Washington DC. However, Trump has declared that he won't return to Twitter even if his handle is restored. "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News.

