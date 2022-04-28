'Should be called...': Elon Musk suggests name change for Trump's 'Truth Social'

Twitter's new boss, billionaire Elon Musk, on Wednesday suggested a name change for ex-United States president Donald Trump's social networking platform Truth Social.

"Should be called Trumpet instead!" Musk said, adding to tweets about Truth Social ranking above Twitter on the Apple store. "Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store. Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech."

On Wednesday, shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. - a blank check company that expected to take Trump's Truth Social venture public - leapt 24 per cent as thousands more gained access to full functionality and downloads jumped almost tenfold, Bloomberg said.

24 hours earlier downloads surged from less than 6,000 in the preceding week to over 55,000.

Daily active users jumped to 365,000 on Tuesday - a 20 per cent increase from the week prior.

There have been rumours that once Musk takes over Twitter - his $44 billion offer is to be approved by shareholders - Trump's handle might be restored.

The former US president's account had been permanently suspended after Twitter said some of his tweets had incited riots at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC.

However, Trump said Monday he would not return to Twitter even if his handle is reinstated.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."

