Did Prince Harry meet King Charles or William during hacking trial UK visit?

ByMallika Soni
Jun 11, 2023 04:00 AM IST

Prince Harry reportedly stayed at royal residence Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry landed back in Los Angeles, after a quick visit to the UK to give evidence in his London High Court phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Prince Harry is not thought to have seen his father King Charles or his brother Prince William during his brief trip. He reportedly stayed at royal residence Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Prince Harry flew from Los Angeles to London on June 4 after spending the day celebrating his daughter Princess Lilbet’s second birthday. As he missed day one of the trial, the judge rebuked him saying that he was a "little surprised" that the Duke of Sussex was not in court for the first day, BBC reported. Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor for what is likely to be the last time, since his father King Charles asked him and his wife Meghan Markle to vacate the property weeks after the publication of Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, The Telegraph reported.

King Charles offered up the cottage to Prince Andrew instead, it was reported in January. In the memoir, Prince Harry laid bare his grievances with the royal family. Among the shocking revelations in the book, he alleged that his brother, physically attacked him while King Charles pleaded with them not to “make my final years a misery” with their feud.

Prince Harry also visited the UK for his father’s coronation last month and left for the US shortly after the ceremony finished, heading straight to Heathrow Airport. Then, Prince Harry was not seen speaking to interacting with his brother William.

A royal expert suggested that the radio silence from senior members of the royal family reflected the “strained relationship”. RS Locke, a royal commentator, told The Independent, “King Charles’s decision not to publicly acknowledge his granddaughter’s birthday, nor Prince Archie’s last month, is a reflection of their strained relationship and likely an indication of the social media practices going forward.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince harry royal family
