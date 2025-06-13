Did Sneako die after apparent balcony jump on livestream? Here’s what went down

On June 13, 2025, confusion and panic swept across social media after a mysterious livestream involving Nicholas “Sneako.” A sudden song lyric, a cut feed, and silence left fans scrambling for answers. Rumors spread as everyone was asking was Sneako alive or dead? Sneako addressed death rumors following a livestream that ended abruptly. (@sneako/X)

Is Sneako dead after the viral livestream?

On June 13, a clip from Sneako’s IRL livestream went viral, sparking alarm across social media. In the video, the 26-year-old content creator stood on a high-rise balcony and jokingly sang, “And this is going to be a beautiful day jumping off the balcony!” Seconds later, he climbed onto the railing, and the stream abruptly cut off. The unsettling moment was quickly reposted by several accounts on X, including DramaAlert, run by Keemstar, fueling rumors that Sneako may have died.

However, a few hours later, he popped on his alternate X account @SneakoHQ, revealing that he was alive and well despite what the rumors claimed on social media. He later addressed the entire incident when he went live on Parti.com.

He explained, “I didn’t come back from the dead. I’m not cloned. My phone died, that’s it. I was just standing on the balcony, and the phone died. Everyone’s overreacting.” He was also a little confused by all the hysteria around his death. He said, “Relax! You can stop blowing up my phone now," as reported by TOI.

While Sneako is a personality known for pushing boundaries, it turns out this time it was just a series of wrongly timed coincidences.

About Sneako

Sneako, born Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, is an American YouTuber, social media personality, and occasional stand-up comedian. He rose to fame through his commentary and motivational content on YouTube and TikTok. In recent months, he has been closely linked to Kanye West, even calling the opportunity to work with him a “dream come true.”