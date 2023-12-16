Did Vladimir Putin admit Russia suffered huge losses in Ukraine?

Russian president Vladimir Putin may have accidentally admitted to losing over 360,000 troops in Moscow's war with Ukraine during an annual four-hour press conference. Kremlin has only officially admitted to around 6,000 troop deaths so far. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian president Vladimir Putin holding his year-end press conference.(AFP)

The newly claimed losses were calculated in a post on the "Maps and Arrows" Telegram account of Russian military analyst Ian Matveev which read, "Russia lost 360,000 people in the war, according to Putin. 244 thousand mobilized. 486 thousand volunteers. And there are only 617 thousand at the front. Entertaining military mathematics from Putin. The losses were 113 thousand people. But there was also the invasion group and those who were recruited before mobilization. And this is around 250 thousand. That is, Putin literally admitted irretrievable losses in the amount of 363 thousand people.”

The figure is not close to the 315,000 claimed Russian troop casualties that were revealed in a leaked declassified US intelligence document this week while Ukraine has said that Russia had lost 342,800 troops since launching its invasion.

Russia also claimed that Ukraine is suffering a high number of troop deaths during the war, as Vladimir Putin said that Kyiv had lost 90,000 troops since starting its latest counteroffensive in June. Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian death toll was "simply huge" and at "approximately one to eight as a ratio" to Russian deaths.

Marina Miron, a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of War Studies at King's College London said as per Newsweek, "It is very difficult to determine casualties in an ongoing conflict since both sides will try to keep the data secret and inflate the number of adversary casualties."