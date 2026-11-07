‘Dil se Diwali’: From senators to mayors, US leaders join Diwali bash in six states and over 20 cities

Diwali celebrations brought together members of the Indian-American community and elected representatives across the United States, with governors, senators, mayors and House representatives joining the festivities.

Diwali celebrations at governor's residence in Bismarick, North Dakota. (X/@IndiainSeattle)

According to the Consulate General of India in Seattle, celebrations were held across six US states and more than 20 cities, drawing participation from local leaders, including mayors, senators and House representatives.

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Several city officials also issued proclamations recognising the festival, with Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, Tacoma Mayor Anders Ibsen and Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst among those marking November 8 for Diwali celebrations.

Diwali declared ‘Festival of Lights Day’ in Washington state

Deep Dive Where across the US did elected officials celebrate Diwali? Diwali events took place across six states and more than 20 cities, with governors, senators, mayors and House representatives taking part. Celebrations were reported in states including Washington, Nebraska, North Dakota, Idaho and Montana. Which US states held Diwali celebrations for the first time? The article reports first-time Diwali celebrations in North Dakota, Idaho and Montana, as well as a first celebration in Olympia, Washington. Events were hosted at places including governors’ residences and state capitols. What happened at the White House Diwali celebration? President Donald Trump took part in a diya-lighting ceremony at the White House with Indian-American officials, entrepreneurs and business leaders. Entrepreneur Vishal Gondal said he gifted Trump a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Washington governor Bob Ferguson celebrated Diwali at the state capitol legislative building in Olympia on November 4, marking the first celebration in the city.

Diwali celebrations at Washington state capitol in Olympia.

The governor praised the contributions of the state's Indian American community while officially commemorating the festival. “We are proud to be home to one of the largest shares of Indian Americans in the country, and we have seen this community contribute so much to our state. We're so proud of these contributions.” he said in a video of the gathering shared by Consulate General of India.

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{{^usCountry}} Ferguson further said that he was “proud to sign a proclamation declaring November 8, 2026, as Diwali, the Festival of Lights Day” in Washington state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ferguson further said that he was “proud to sign a proclamation declaring November 8, 2026, as Diwali, the Festival of Lights Day” in Washington state. {{/usCountry}}

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State senator Manka Dhingra was also present at the celebrations.

ALSO READ | Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, Indian entrepreneur gifts him copy of Hanuman Chalisa

‘Welcome to your house’: Nebraska governor

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen hosted Diwali festivities at the governor's mansion in Lincoln and acknowledged the contributions of the Indian community, calling it an “incredibly vital piece” of the state's identity. He welcomed the guests with the words, “Welcome to your house”.

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Drawing a connection between Diwali and Nebraska's values, he said the festival's spirit reflects the idea of “neighbours just simply helping neighbours”.

Pillen highlighted Diwali's emphasis on family, gratitude, and reflection, urging the community to keep its traditions alive across generations. “Never, ever, ever let the light go out,” he said, extending his greetings.

First lady Suzanne Pillen, lieutenant governor Joe Kelly, mayor of Lincoln Leirion Gaylor Baird, secretary of state Robert Evnen, and congressman Don Bacon also joined the celebrations.

"We're called the melting pot. Over 200 ethnicities make up our country, and it is very clear to me that the Indian community in America makes us stronger and better" news agency ANI quoted Bacon as saying.

Watch the leaders speak:

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‘What a fantastic concept’

Diwali was celebrated for the first time at the North Dakota governor's residence in Bismarck on October 29.

Governor Kelly Armstrong, First Lady Kjersti Armstrong and agriculture commissioner Doug Goehring joined in the traditional Diya lighting ceremony.

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Speaking at the event, the governor praised the work of India-Americans and said, "What a novel concept. What a fantastic concept. What a great way. We're going to eat some great food, we're going to hang out with old friends and new friends, and we're going to continue this relationship because it's a fantastic one at an international level, at a trade level, at a state-to-state level, at a diplomatic level, but most importantly, at a human level. We have people who have done great things from India in North Dakota."

ALSO READ | Lights, lamps and rangolis: Foreign embassies in India take part in Diwali celebrations

Celebrations in Idaho, Montana

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Idaho celebrated Diwali early on October 16, for the first time, at the state capitol Rotunda in Boise. Governor Brad Little and US senator Jim Risch, chair of senate foreign relations committee joined the festivities.

Participants at the diwali celebrations helf at the Idaho state capitol Rotunda.

Speaking at the gathering, Little celebrated the Indian diaspora and said, “Here in Idaho, we're proud to have a vibrant Indian community that contributes very much to our state. Through their businesses, professions, service and civic involvement, Indian Americans help strengthen Idaho's economy and help our communities be better places to live, work and raise a family.”

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ALSO READ | Delhi sees ‘very poor’ air ahead of Diwali, AQI stands at 364

Montana too celebrated Diwali for the first time at the governor's mansion in Helena on October 26.

The event was attended by governor Greg Gianforte, first lady Susan Gianforte and the mayor of Helena, Emily Dean. "The First Lady and I welcome you to our home, and we love bringing people together from many different cultures and backgrounds. We're here to start a discussion, to continue relationships that already exist and build on those so that we can have long-term, mutually beneficial and profitable relationships", the governor said while welcoming guests.

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In a lighthearted video shared on X, guests were seen dancing to bollywood songs during the celebrations.