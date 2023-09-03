Diplo and Chris Rock escape from rain-soaked Burning Man Festival by hitchhiking

As the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada's Black Rock desert battles severe rainstorms that have turned the festival grounds into an impassable mudpit, some resourceful attendees have taken their fate into their own hands. Among them are American DJ and music producer Diplo and comedian Chris Rock, who found themselves in quite the predicament. Diplo and Chris Rock escape mud pit at Burning Man festival, hitchhike to safety.(X/TTEcclesBrown)

Diplo recently took to social media, posting a video where he revealed that he and Chris Rock had to make a daring escape from the festival due to the treacherous conditions. The mud left vehicles stranded, making it impossible to enter or exit the venue. In the video, Diplo shares that they embarked on a remarkable five-mile trek through the mud until a kind-hearted fan picked them up on the side of the road.

In an Instagram post, Diplo shared his hitchhiking adventure and the urgency of his situation, given that he had a show scheduled in Washington, D.C., that very night. He expressed his determination, saying, "I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz I have a show in DC tonight and didn't want to let y'all down. Also, shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment."

The weather took a severe turn on Saturday night, leading to floods in the Nevada desert. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tragic incident that occurred during the event, although details remain scarce.

Event organizers responded by advising attendees to take shelter, conserve their food and water supplies, and wait for the weather to improve. Burning Man, known for its vibrant counter-culture celebration, draws tens of thousands of participants each year, as stated on the official event website.

Despite the challenges posed by the unrelenting rain, festival organizers have affirmed that they had prepared for such contingencies. A statement from the event's organizers assured attendees: "Burning Man Project has been facilitating Black Rock City and Burning Man for over 30 years. We have done table-top drills for events like this. We are engaged full-time on all aspects of safety and looking ahead to our Exodus as our next priority."

