‘Disappointed at lack of progress over nuclear talks,’ France tells Iran: Report
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the lack of progress over talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday.
In June, Iran began removing essentially all the agency's monitoring equipment, installed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The French leader urged Raisi to make a "clear choice" to reach a deal and go back to the implementation of Iran's commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said.
Macron said he was convinced that such an outcome was still possible but that it should take place "as soon as possible," the French presidency said.
Macron also urged the liberation of four French citizens that he said were "held arbitrarily" in Iran.
-
Russian missiles hit Ukraine port; Kyiv says it is still preparing grain exports
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strike showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement the deal. Neither a Russian defence ministry statement nor the military's evening summary on Saturday mentioned any missile strike in Odesa.
-
‘There may be more new cases,’ say experts on monkeypox outbreak in US: Report
The United States may see more cases of monkeypox before the numbers go down, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. READ Explained: Monkeypox declared 'public health emergency' by WHO - What this means The CDC currently does not have specific projections on how serious the situation may be, Walensky added. "I do not think that we have a stable estimate now," the director said.
-
Monkeypox declared global emergency | ‘Outbreak has spread rapidly,’ says WHO
The World Health Organization declared the growing monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency on Sunday, with the agency's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus describing it as an extraordinary situation considering the way the virus has expanded to over 75 countries. The alert, however, does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. Ghebreyesus said the risk of monkeypox was moderate globally, except in Europe, where the WHO has deemed the risk as high.
-
Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire
The case drew widespread condemnation and outrage across the country over the plight women face in abusive marriages. Police took the man into custody a few days after news of the attack spread.
-
'Have no doubt, I am the underdog in UK PM race,' says Rishi Sunak
Delivering a campaign speech at Grantham, the eastern England hometown of former Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the former Chancellor said there was a section of the governing party that would prefer the election be more of a “coronation” of the Foreign Secretary.
