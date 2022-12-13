Home / Business / Hailed as 'next Warren Buffet', Sam Bankman, whose crypto empire crashed, held

Hailed as 'next Warren Buffet', Sam Bankman, whose crypto empire crashed, held

business
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 07:00 AM IST

The arrest comes on the eve of Bankman-Fried's scheduled appearance at a US Congress hearing in which he was to testify under oath about the crypto exchange's overnight demise.

Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX.(AFP)
Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

Embattled cryptocurrency mogul and former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas after being criminally charged by US prosecutors. US officials have been seeking to charge Bankman-Fried after the spectacular collapse of his FTX platform.

The arrest comes on the eve of Bankman-Fried's scheduled appearance at a US Congress hearing in which he was to testify under oath about the crypto exchange's overnight demise. (Also Read | Bankman-Fried's FTX, parents bought Bahamas property worth $121 mn: Report)

"Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the US Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the southern district of New York," US prosecutor Damian Williams said in a statement.

"We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time," he added.

All you need to know about the FTX-Sam Bankman-Fried saga

Once among the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX filed for bankruptcy protection on November 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups.

The liquidity crunch came after Bankman-Fried secretly moved $10 billion of FTX customer funds to Alameda, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

FTX's valuation imploded following a November 2 report on ties between FTX and Alameda, a trading company also controlled by Bankman-Fried, which exposed that Alameda's balance sheet was heavily built on the FTT currency – a token created by FTX and with no independent value.

The price of FTT plunged in early November, roiling both Alameda and FTX.

Samuel Bankman-Fried had in recent weeks defied legal advice, offering his version of his company's sudden failure, usually by video link from the Bahamas where his company is headquartered.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out